East Texas Ag News: Tips on beef quality assurance

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - An important part of beef quality assurance is a good nutritional program.
Animals that are in poor nutrition are more likely to get sick and less likely to respond to vaccination.
According to county extension agents in Overton, determining your hay quality is a critical step in developing your winter feeding and supplementation plan.
Now is the best time to take samples. Samples should be taken from each cutting or load of hay.
Visit with the local county extension agent to determine the most appropriate tests for your hay samples.