City of Tyler starts construction at Fun Forest Pool

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has started construction at its Fun Forest Pool.
According to a Facebook post from the city, construction of the pool was started on Oct. 30. They reported demolition had been completed and workers were now backfilling the pool.
The pool, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., was shut down over the summer due to “unsafe swimming conditions.” The City of Tyler reported in June they had discovered “critical leakage issues” during a required construction to bring the pool up to current standards under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
A third part was brought in to evaluate the pool structure and pump systems. According to their assessment, the pool could not be operated because the water couldn’t be circulated and filtered.
