Children in Tyler hospital didn’t miss out on trick-or-treating, thanks to their nurses

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Instead of trick or treating for Halloween tonight, sadly, some children had to stay in bed.
But even though they were sick, their nurses made sure they didn’t miss out on the festivities.
It was the best kind of bedside service; candy and treats and a whole lot of love were delivered by some of the finest pediatric nurses in town.
“We did reverse trick or treating where we went room to room with goodies and candy,” Child Life Specialist Brittany Grimm says.
Children in the pediatric wing of Christus Trinity Mother Francis were given the cutest Halloween costumes so that they could celebrate the spookiest day of the year.
“Because she’s sick we can’t take her out, because we don’t want her to infect other people, but we also don’t want her out there with a weakened immune system and get those germs,” Harpers mother Susan McElroy says.
18-month-old Harper has a viral infection in her lungs, but that hasn’t stopped her from being the princess she was born to be.
“She is a diva and she love to be the center of attention and loved everyone paying attention to her and grabbing out of all of the buckets,” McElroy says.
All of our favorite characters sometimes have bad days, and today, Ironman had the flu, a fairy princess had some chest congestion, and a little bucket of popcorn just wasn’t feeling too hot.
But they also proved smiles are what’s truly contagious.
The pediatric nurses provided the costumes for the kids to wear, as well as all of the treats and toys, out of their own pockets.
