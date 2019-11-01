Bass Engineering in Longview says they keep pipelines safe

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They passed the fifty-year mark about two years ago, so they decided it was time to get themselves a gift: a new building.
Bass Engineering employs about fifty people in Longview, and their new place is off George Richey Road on Lou Galosy Way. Engineering firms can do a lot of different things, but their goal is the same: Make it safe. We spoke with the company’s president at the ribbon cutting for their new location, about what exactly they do.
The ribbon-cutting at the new Bass facility didn’t require a lot of engineering skill, although I did once witness a ribbon-cutting where the scissors fell apart and didn’t cut the ribbon; they could have used some engineering, but I digress already.
Bass Engineering President Clay Brelsford puts what he and his employees do very simply:
“We help keep pipelines from blowing up,” he said.
Now how they do that isn’t quite as simple, it takes employees with skills and knowledge.
“Many of them have corrosion technology degrees, offered at Kilgore College,” Brelsford stated.
So Bass has been fighting rust on pipelines since 1967.
“We’re essentially protecting the outside of that surface of that steel structure from corrosion,” Brelsford said.
And they don’t do it with paint. They basically turn the pipe into a battery.
“So a flashlight battery has four components: an anode, a cathode, an electrolyte, and an external circuit. The anode is what corrodes in that circuit,” Brelsford explained.
So by energizing the pipe, they make the pipe like the cathode.
“We’re going to place anodes in the ground or in the water, we’re going to energize those anodes with DC current, we’re going to force that current to move from that material: the anode; thus that’s where the corrosion’s going to take place,” Bresford revealed.
Of course, they can’t just tear open batteries and make that work. It takes training, studying different scenarios and brainstorming the best way to do it.
“Our main clients are going to be oil and gas companies,” Bresford said.
And they have a bit of pipe. Bass has on-site testing and training areas to study issues that may come up. And it’s not just pipelines they protect.
“Essentially anywhere that you have steel in contact with soil or water, that’s where you’ll find us,” Bresford added.
So yeah, install and upkeep can be dirty work out in the field, but they’ll keep their new building from corroding with boot washing stations just outside the employee’s doors.
Bass also has offices in Florida, Louisiana, and Fort Worth. It was started half a century ago by Calvin Bass in Longview as a family business.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.