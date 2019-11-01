2 arrested on drug-related charges in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes Thursday in Harrison County.
Judicial records show Jauque Kuykendall, 23, of Marshall is charged with manufacturing or delivery; unlawful carrying of a weapon; and money laundering. Romelia Aguirre, 22, of Marshall is charged with manufacturing or delivery; and money laundering.
Kuykendall and Aguirre were taken into custody following a traffic stop, according to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The release states that the two were stopped after a deputy saw a car traveling on Highway 43 North with a defective tail light. The driver was identified as Kuykendall. The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana. The deputy found 200 grams of suspected methamphetamines, $7,000 in cash and a handgun.
Kuykendall and Aguirre were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
