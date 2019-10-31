Tyler police searching for suspects in aggravated robbery at convenience store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three male suspects robbed a Tyler convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to a press release, Tyler police officers responded to the Valero Pak-N-Sac located at 5006 Paluxy at 4:35 a.m. Thursday to check out a report of an aggravated robbery.
The store clerk told police that three black men wearing dark clothing, hoods, and gloves entered the store and held him at gunpoint while they demanded cash from the register and safe, the press release stated. After the men got the cash, they fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV that had been parked next door.
The clerk was not injured during the robbery.
“Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833),” the press release stated. “Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.”
