Trick or Treat Forecast: Wind chills in the 20s!? Here’s a COLD First Alert Forecast.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Bundle up! Temperatures are dropping into the 30s this morning and feeling like the 20s thanks to blustery northwest winds. Clouds clear early today, but the wind sticks around making it for a very chilly day. High temperatures will barely reach the lower 50s this afternoon, but the winds will make it feel 5-10 degrees colder all day. Winds begin to diminish late in the day and with clear skies overnight, expect a light freeze by morning tomorrow. A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of East Texas tonight into early Friday morning. Sunny with much lighter winds Friday, but still cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A very slow warm up through the weekend and into next week with lots of sunshine and temperatures back in the lower to mid 60s by Sunday. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast next week.