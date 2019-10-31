Suspects use stolen van to smash into Smith County business, steal ATM

Suspects use stolen van to smash into Smith County business, steal ATM
Several suspects stole an ATM after they used a stolen van to smash into a Smith County truck stop. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Brenna Burger | October 31, 2019 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 4:57 PM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least two suspects stole an ATM from a truck stop near the intersection of State Highway 14 and Interstate 20 Monday after they crashed a stolen van through the business’ front door, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Smith said the burglary at the Flying J/Pilot truck stop occurred at about 5 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff said at least two people were involved in the burglary. The suspects drove a gray van straight into the truck stop’s front door, causing significant damage inside the store.

Several suspects stole an ATM after they used a stolen van to smash into a Smith County truck stop. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Several suspects stole an ATM after they used a stolen van to smash into a Smith County truck stop. (Source: KLTV Staff) (Source: KLTV Staff)
Several suspects stole an ATM after they used a stolen van to smash into a Smith County truck stop. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Several suspects stole an ATM after they used a stolen van to smash into a Smith County truck stop. (Source: KLTV Staff) (Source: KLTV Staff)

Smith said the suspect took the truck stop’s entire ATM.

Soon after the burglary, the van was found unoccupied, Smtih said. After further investigation, authorities determined that the van had been stolen.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.