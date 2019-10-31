Roadwork for the week of Oct. 28

The contractor is scheduled to place the final pavement surface starting on the east side of the roadway. Once the east side is complete, traffic will be moved to the new surface for the start of work on the west side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.