Police release suspect’s name in Lone Star bank robbery

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman charged with robbing a bank in Lone Star.
Lone Star Police Chief Steven Blythe says Bonnie McNevin, of Avinger, entered the bank about 2 p.m. Wednesday and passed the teller a note demanding money.
“She banks into a parking spot, walks into the bank, hands the teller a not saying that she’s being held hostage along with her kids and her husband, and if they didn’t give her an undisclosed amount of money, that they would then kill her and her family,” Blythe said.
Blythe said the money and bags used in the robbery were recovered. McNevin was arrested Wednesday in Dallas.
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke to Blythe on Thursday morning about the suspect’s apprehension and the ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.