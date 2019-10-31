Playhouses up for auction to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Numerous playhouses of all types, shapes, and sizes are on display in Tyler’s downtown square as part of the annual Playhouses on the Plaza event. The event benefits Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.
Teams from six businesses and schools assembled the playhouses.
“Everyone of our donors that have built these have their own idea of what a playhouse should be," said Habitat for Humanity of Smith County CEO Jack Wilson. "Children use them, they use them as a garden house. There’s all sorts of functions that you can have with them, plus we’ll deliver them free within 50 miles of Smith County.”
Each playhouse has different features, including porches, lighting and real doors and windows. There’s one inspired by Dr. Seuss and there’s one that looks like a trailer. It can be licensed and towed to a campsite.
If you want to bid on one of the houses go to playhousesontheplaza.com and follow the links.
This year’s playhouses were built by the following organizations:
- Black Stallion Homes/Texan Root Homes
- CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System
- Garrett and Associates General Contractors
- Tyler Independent School District Career and Technology Center
- University of Texas at Tyler
- Wilhite Landscaping
