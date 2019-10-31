Operation Dirty Bird brings down Texas drug trafficking operation

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin and with carrying a firearm during and in relation to the drug trafficking conspiracy. Jose Armando Rosales-Bernal, 27, of Dallas; Julio Villarreal, 35, of Mesquite, Texas; and Armando Moreno, Jr., 30, of Roma, Texas; were named in an indictment and a complaint. Rosales-Bernal and Villarreal were arrested this morning during the execution of search warrants in Dallas and Mesquite, Texas, and they will appear in the Dallas Division of the Northern District of Texas. Moreno was arrested on Oct. 29, 2019, in George West, Texas, after a traffic stop revealed $349,600 in cash hidden in secret compartments in the vehicle he was driving, and he will appear in the Corpus Christi Division of the Southern District of Texas.