New look ‘Jacks ready for season debut next Wednesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With just four players returning to the 2019-2020 squad from last season, the SFA Lumberjacks will look different to the fans.
Last year’s team went 14-16 and just missed out on the postseason. The team may be new to each other but SFA was able to travel to Spain and play some exhibition games in the summer. The trip allowed for the team to get in some extra practices and some team bonding. Head coach Kyle Keller knows his team has talent. The question, is can they be ready to work as a unit.
“Obviously there is some anxiousness because you have so much left to put in even though you have been working since the summer because the basic fundamentals is what you have been working on,” Keller said. “We have guys on our team that have never played with other good players before. That is a hug concern for us because they have always been the best player on their team so how do they fit in playing with other players is the biggest challenge you face when you have this many new players.”
SFA opens up with four straight home games against Letourneau, North Carolina Central, Niagara and Drexel. They then go on the road to Rutgers and Duke.
“Confidence is so important and if we can get some confidence before we go on the road is really important,” Keller said. “If we can get some good crowds here at home for a few weeks so our guys have some confidence with what they are doing and believing in the system before we go on the road.”
The full schedule can be found here.
