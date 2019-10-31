Longview man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in auto-pedestrian incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 63-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he ran in front of a vehicle in Longview and was hit Wednesday evening.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Marshall Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.
When LPD officers arrived at the scene, they were told that Dennis Ray Logan, of Longview, ran into the street and into the path of an eastbound 2019 Kia Soul, the Facebook post stated.
“The driver of the Kia was unable to avoid striking Logan,” the Facebook post stated.
Logan was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Logan was issued citations for pedestrian fail to yield right of way and public intoxication.
