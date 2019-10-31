Longview Arboretum opens November 2

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been 15 years in the making, but it’s finally going to open November 2.
The first phase of the Longview Arboretum is complete, or complete enough to open to the public, and it may end up being one of the most photographed spots in Longview.
Longview Arboretum and Nature Center Board Member Kimberly Fish answered the important question. What is an arboretum?
“An arboretum is a park dedicated to trees,” Fish said.
The entrance to the park is a good-sized building that can hold special events or just allow people to warm up or cool off.
Outside, they managed to find an area that had a tree or two.
“We’ve done a lot of planting of shrubbery and blooming plants and perennials and that sort of thing. But it’s just kind of cleaning away the debris and revealing what was already there on that beautiful section of land,” Fish stated.
It all began a decade and a half back.
“Well, this really was an idea born out of the Gregg County Master Gardeners, specifically a man named Dencil Marsh, who 15 years ago found out that this undeveloped land between Grace Creek and Maude Cobb was just sitting here raw and unused, and was never going to be able to be developed," Fish said. "And in walking it, he discovered so many beautiful hardwoods, pines, native flora, fauna; he really had the vision for the arboretum. And it’s that dream that has carried through all these many years until the day that we are now ready to open.”
Some of the land where the arboretum will be located can flood, which is why it can’t be developed in other ways.
“We know where the water rises, so we know how to best cultivate plans to benefit the water usage," Fish said. “And so we have a pond that’s going to be recirculating water through the gardens, so we’re going to be eco-sensitive.”
It is much more than dirt hiking paths.
“We had a Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant that’s putting in ADA-compliant trails. Three-quarters of a mile of trails in this first phase. And then we’re going to add about a mile more in phase two which will begin next year,” Fish revealed.
And as far as Dencil Marsh, the originator of the arboretum, he did not live to see his dream come to fruition, but ...
“We are welcoming his widow and their children to join us on Saturday,” Fish said.
One man’s dream has become a reality anyone can use.
The grand opening event is Saturday, November 3 at 11:30 a.m. Normally, there is a $5 entrance fee per person, but on grand opening day, it’s free.
