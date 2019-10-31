Longview Arboretum opens November 2

“Well, this really was an idea born out of the Gregg County Master Gardeners, specifically a man named Dencil Marsh, who 15 years ago found out that this undeveloped land between Grace Creek and Maude Cobb was just sitting here raw and unused, and was never going to be able to be developed," Fish said. "And in walking it, he discovered so many beautiful hardwoods, pines, native flora, fauna; he really had the vision for the arboretum. And it’s that dream that has carried through all these many years until the day that we are now ready to open.”