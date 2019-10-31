Lindale woman arrested for hacking former employer’s website, causing loss of $37,000

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County woman is accused of breaching her former employer’s website, causing the site to crash and causing loss of revenue.
According to an arrest warrant, Lindsey Dawn Gray had been fired from her job at Envy Stylz Boutique in Mineola on June 7, 2019. When the sales website for Envy Stylz went down a few days later, on or around June 9, police began to investigate.
The IP address was discovered for the terminal that breached the store’s computer security, and it returned with latitude and longitude lines that placed it within the city limits of Lindale. The user ID which had logged into the store’s computer just days before the breach is the same user ID that was used to delete the items that were for sale on the Envy Stylz site. Both user IDs belonged to the same IP address.
Due to that discovery, Gray has been accused of logging into the store’s website on or around June 9 from her home in Lindale, and deleting numerous items that were for sale, resulting in the website being down. Police say the business lost an average of $37,564.58 while the site was down. That figure was determined by averaging three sales statements from around the time the site had been compromised and was down.
Gray was charged with computer security breach greater than $30,000/less than $150,000, as well as theft of property greater than or equal to $750/less than $2500. She was released on a total $80,000 surety bond.
