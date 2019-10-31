Kids participate in costume parade at Pollard United Methodist Church

“The kids look forward to it all year. They love to wear their costumes to show their friends show their teachers. They get to come in and show their family. Since I have been here, which is almost 10 years, we have been doing it, but I am sure it has been going on for many more years past that," said Kimberly Brasher, director of Kids Kaleidoscope. “It is a fun day. I think it is a great way to start out Halloween. We did one yesterday. We have one today, and I think it offers the opportunity for families to come and focus on their children to put a little bit of time just for their child. We have grandparents come, we have mom and dads come. It’s just a great family opportunity.”