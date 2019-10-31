1 injured in fire at Longview retirement community

One person has been injured in a fire at a Longview retirement community. (Source: Jamey Boyum)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 31, 2019 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 2:59 PM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has been injured in a fire at a Longview retirement community.

The fire occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the room of a resident of Colonial Village, located in the 2900 block of North Eastman Road.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the resident was transported to a hospital with burn injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire was extinguished before 3 p.m. The cause remains undetermined at this time.

