Hispanic Business Alliance honors achievers, business leaders

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hispanic Business Alliance honored Hispanic achievers and business leaders.
This the 12th annual awards ceremony that recognizes community leaders and business owners that have been successful and have had a positive impact in East Texas.
KLTV spoke to Nancy Rangel, the president of the HBA, about the importance of the ceremony.
“We are recognizing the hard work, their dedication, sometimes the sacrifices that they have to overcome to be able just like any business owner there is challenges and sometimes barriers that you have to be able to overcome to have successful business. So, for them to be recognized at this level in front of the entire of the community is a very nice distinction and recognition,” Rangel said.
The awards ceremony has grown from about 10 people attending the first year to about 650 at Wednesday’s event.
