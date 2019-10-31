East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week, all weight class price averages of feeder steer and heifers ended 3 dollars to 6 dollars higher, while the heavier weight class price averages showed to be steady to $1.50 higher. That’s according to the east texas livestock market report in Crockett.
Slaughter cows and bulls prices continue to weaken under volume pressure and ended 4 dollars lower.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says trades were mostly steady to firm on light to moderate demand and trading activity. The colder temperatures moving into north texas were accompanied by timely moisture through snow in the panhandle.
The snow offers a boost to the recently planted winter wheat in that area.
