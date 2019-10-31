Space heater causes house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler fire official said a space heater was the cause of house fire Thursday morning.
According to online records, Tyler fire was called to the scene of a structure fire at about 8:31 a.m. on Thursday. The fire was reported in the 1610 block of North Ross Avenue.
Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee reported a space heater was the official cause of the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire. The resident of the house said she had gone to drop off her children at school and arrived to find the fire department at her home.
Lee said there was minimal damage to the home but the family has been displaced. Red Cross has been contacted.
The fire department is reminding residents to be cautious as the temperatures become cooler and residents begin to use space heaters more often.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.