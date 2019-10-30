Wednesday’s Forecast: Goodbye Fall, Hello East Texas Winter! A chilly First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the coat and the umbrella this morning as it will be chilly and rainy all day long. Patchy dense fog this morning in many areas and light rain off and on through the morning as the cold front moves in. A wide range of temperatures to start the day from 40s to the northwest to 60s in the southeast. Expect temperatures to stay relatively steady in the 50s most of the midday and afternoon as the cold front progresses through East Texas. Winds will pick up and gust to 20-25 mph behind the front, causing wind chills in the 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight as the rain comes to an end. Blustery north winds continue into tomorrow morning making for a very cold start to Halloween. Expect wind chills in the 20s Thursday morning. Clearing skies and diminishing winds through Thursday afternoon, but still very chilly with temperatures in the 40s most of the day. The first freeze of the season is possible for much of East Texas early Friday morning, so make sure outdoor plants are protected and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay.