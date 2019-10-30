WEBXTRA: City of Tyler installs first round of new downtown parking meters

October 30, 2019

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has started the process of replacing the parking meters downtown.

The new meters come with an increase in the price to park — doubling the charge to $1 for an hour.

Drivers will be able to use coins, cards, and even an app-related function. The new meters have been installed along portions of West Ferguson Street and College Street.

The City says the cost of citations would remain the same.

The meters are part of a trial period that will last 60 to 90 days, according to the city.

