WEBXTRA: Christus nurse makes Halloween costumes for babies in NICU

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NICU team of nurses at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital in Tyler have done something incredibly special for their littlest patients.
The nurses made tiny Halloween costumes and dressed the babies up as some classic characters for their first Halloween.
Right now, there are 22 babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and they are all dressed up; there was Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, a strawberry, and a tiny little Candy Corn.
KLTV’s Brenna Burger spoke with a couple of parents in the NICU who said they are more than grateful to the nurses for providing their family a sense of normalcy during such a tough time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.