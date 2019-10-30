Tyler Museum of Art hosts student art in annual Day of the Dead exhibit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art is hosting it 10th Annual Middle School Day of the Dead Art Exhibition.
The exhibit features artwork by students in grades 6th through 8th from Tyler and the surrounding area.
The students represent several schools, including Boulter, Caldwell Arts Academy, Hogg, Moore and Three Lakes from Tyler Independent School District, as well as All-Saints Episcopal School, Chapel Hill Middle School, Cumberland Academy, Frankston Middle School and Whitehouse Junior High, according to the museum’s website.
The exhibit is open to the public and admission is free. It will be on display through Sunday, Nov. 3.
The community is invited to join the Museum from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 for an artists’ reception and celebration of Día de los Muertos.
The reception will include traditional food and art activities related to the holiday.
Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged. Call (903) 595-1001 to RSVP. An installation of selected pieces of Mexican folk art from the TMA’s Laura and Dan Boeckman Collection also will be on display through Nov. 3.
