‘Stop the Bleed’ training aims to save lives

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to save lives and raise awareness of a very serious problem, the City of Longview offered community training called “Stop the Bleed.” This is a national campaign by the federal government to better prepare the public to save lives. It’s similar to how the public learns and performs CPR. The class teaches proper techniques to control bleeding, such as dressings and tourniquets.
“If you come upon a car wreck or a construction accident things like that, because the majority of deaths at scene is because of a massive loss of blood. What this is a knowledge-based class using laymen terms, open to the public so that way when they come across something, somebody that has lost a lot of blood then they can access and say we can try and stop this bleeding,” said instructor Johnathan Sellers.
Unlike CPR, these classes are not for certification, but to help save lives should the need arise.
