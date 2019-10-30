Sheriff’s Office: Woman passed note to Lone Star bank teller, stole estimated $5K

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - A woman robbed a bank in Lone Star Wednesday and then fled with an estimated $5,000 in cash, according to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson for the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said a white woman entered the bank in Lone Star and passed a note to a teller. Then she allegedly fled from the bank with an estimated $5,000 in cash.
The suspect was last seen driving away from the bank in a white Dodge Charger, and she remains at large, the MCSO spokesperson said.
Authorities do not know if the suspect had any kind of weapon during the robbery.
Multiple agencies, including the Texas Rangers and the FBI, have been called in to assist in the search for the suspect.
