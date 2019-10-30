Police: Body of Kilgore man reported missing on Oct. 18 found in wooded area

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Two people walking through a wooded area found the body of a missing Kilgore man on Saturday, according to the police department.
Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage with the Kilgore Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, that Larry Wheeler’s body was found in a wooded area in the 400 block of Emmons Street, which is on the Rusk County side of Kilgore.
Two young men found Wheeler’s body at about 1:17 p.m. Saturday and called the police, Gage said.
Gage said that it appeared that Wheeler, 63, had been dead for “quite some time” and that the condition of his body made it hard to see any signs of injuries or wounds.
Wheeler’s death is still under investigation, Gage said. He added that the Kilgore Police Department sent Wheeler’s remains to Southwestern Forensics so that an autopsy can be performed. The body will also be examined by an anthropologist, Gage said.
Gage said they found identification on the body that helped them make a positive ID.
Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 18, according to a previous East Texas News story.
