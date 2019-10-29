East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered Showers and isolated thundershowers remain in the forecast through today with better chances for a few isolated thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday. An area of High Pressure will build into East Texas overnight tonight and early on Wednesday, finally pushing the cold front through all of East Texas. Much Cooler Air arrives late tomorrow and will allow lows to drop into the middle 30s on Thursday morning and into the lower 30s on Friday morning. Looks like the first Frost and Freeze of the season will happen then. We will keep you updated. As far as the rain totals are concerned, an average of .75″-1.75″ possible with some areas a little less and others a bit more. A very weak cold front on Saturday morning will do nothing, other than keeping the cool air around for a few days. A nice warming trend early next week.