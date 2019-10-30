Longview police arrest suspect in shooting that injured 1

On October 29, 2019 at 3:56 p.m., Longview Police were notified that a shooting victim had just arrived at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Officers were told that the victim had been shot near the 1200 Block of El Paso Street a few minutes earlier. The victim told police he had been in the area to visit a friend. His friend wasn’t home so he decided to walk over to the park. The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Laderrion Negio Brooks of Longview, was in the park. He saw the victim, raised a handgun, and fired it in the victim’s direction. The victim turned to run but one of the bullets struck him and he fell to the ground. The victim’s friend was able to drag him into the car and transport him to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. Police were able to locate Brooks later in the evening and he was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and transported to the Gregg County Jail without incident.