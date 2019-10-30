Lock-out lifted for Bullard ISD after authorities capture search suspect

BULLARD, TEXAS (KLTV) - A brief lock-out was lifted for Bullard ISD after authorities apprehended a suspect who abandoned his vehicle during a chase.
According to the district’s Facebook page, the school was placed on a lock-out at about 10:19 a.m. due to a “situation in the community.” The lock-out was lifted ten minutes later after the situation was reportedly resolved.
Bullard police reported the lock-out was a precautionary measure enacted due to an “incident” that was initiated in Cherokee County and may have posed a threat.
According to Sheriff James Campbell, the incident began when deputies responding to a call discovered a man was reportedly chasing his mother in a pickup. Law enforcement became involved in the chase, which ended when the suspect reportedly abandoned his vehicle in the Bullard area and proceeded to flee on foot.
Deputies searched the area and apprehended the suspect a short time later, according to Campbell.
Further details about the incident have not been released at this time.
