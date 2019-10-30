Kilgore Public Library hosts “Stranger Things” escape room

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Public Library wants you to break out of The Upside Down.
The library is hosting an escape room based off the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.”
Kaitlin de Graffenried, the library program coordinator, says the escape room is recommended for teens and adults and is not intended for children under 10 years old.
“This one is “Stranger Things” themed so it’s got lots of tie ins to the show but it’s not necessarily where you have to have seen the show to solve it. “It’s like a scavenger hunt in a room. You’re locked in a room, and you’ve got to find all these clues and piece them all together, open all these locks and hopefully get out within an hour,” she said.
The escape room is open by appointment only through the rest of this week.
You can call the Kilgore Public Library at 903-984-1529 to schedule a time to test your puzzle-solving skills.
