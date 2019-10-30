Haunted house actors may be more scared than you are

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Total Insanity Hauntpark is a Halloween-themed production which consists of two main attractions and a variety of smaller attractions, according to its website.
Chris Rodriguez has been an actor at the total insanity Hauntpark in Hudson for the past 10 years and says he has been afraid of some of the patrons.
He plays Jackie the clown in the Hauntpark’s haunted house.
“When I first started, that anxiety was there and I was like, man I don’t want to get in their face. I was kind of nervous like they are going to get spooked, they are going to lash out at me, but after a couple of years that kind of subsided and you kind of get the feel of who’s going to get spooked and not spooked," said Rodriguez.
Clay Welch, manger of the Hauntpark, said there has also been several situations where the actors have been hit and kicked.
“Every once in a while we may get the patrons that may be a little confused and scared and sometimes, they have the fight or flight risk, which causes them to either to react and start swinging or stomping or something like that. We always teach them to cover themselves and get out of that situation as quickly as possible,” said Welch.
Which is why all of the actors go through a mandatory training on how to be cautious.
“They teach you to stay out of people’s personal space and not to touch them, and look for the signs of people who are closed off. You can tell the big guys, he’s obviously not scared, so we go to the people who look the most scared,” said Rodriguez.
The entire park is operated by volunteers and serves as the primary fundraiser for the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.
The park will be open this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and is located behind the Hudson VFD Fire Department.
Admission is $10 for one attraction and $18 for two.
Hay rides will also be available for $2.
