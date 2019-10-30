Former Azleway employee accused of stealing money from boys ranch

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Azleway employee is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the foster home over a five year period.
According to an arrest affidavit, Toni Rambo, 64, was the director of quality control for the boys ranch until August of 2018 when she was fired after employees accused her of misappropriating funds.
In March of this year, an attorney for Azleway reported the theft to the Smith County Sheriffs Office. County law enforcement said they — along with the Texas Rangers — were already investigating theft allegations against Rambo.
An audit determined almost $190,000 dollars is missing from Azleway accounts. Rambo is charged with first-degree theft of property and has been released on a $300,000 bond.
