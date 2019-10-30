Fmr. U.S. ambassador reflects on fall of Berlin Wall, role in reunification of Germany

Robert Kimmitt: The role of George HW Bush in the German unification process was absolutely crucial. Three weeks before the wall fell, he gave a New York Times interview in which he was asked about the possibility of the wall coming down and Germany uniting. And his quick response was, “If Germany unites within NATO we will have reached one of our great strategic goals. I have confidence in the German people we would work with the Soviets of others to bring this about.” So even before the wall fell he had a good strategic concept that drove those of us in government toward uniting Germany within NATO. But the way the president led the process from the U.S. side, first of all people criticize him for not going to Berlin as soon as the wall fell and he said, “What am I supposed to jump on upon the wall and dance? No this is a moment of celebration for the German people.” We Americans, working with the British, the French, the Soviets, have to find a way to work alongside the Germans in bringing their country together that led to the so-called '2+4 process’ the two Germany’s plus the four wartime allies -- U.S., Britain, France, and the Soviet Union. I think it was President Bush’s close relationship with Helmut Kohl, his ability to work with Francois Mitterrand of France, Margaret Thatcher of the United Kingdom, and especially with Mikhail Gorbachev of the Soviet Union, allowed Germany to come together within NATO with others feeling a degree of confidence that this Germany would be a very different Germany that caused so much pain to the world in the first half of the 20th century. I think George HW Bush’s strategic, mature, engaged leadership was absolutely crucial to that result. Again, primary credit to the Germans, but in terms of that external process among the World War two allies, George HW Bush was clearly the leader.