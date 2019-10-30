East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Chances for showers and thundershowers will continue through early overnight hours, then clearing during the pre-dawn hours on Halloween. Northwest winds will continue to keep things very chilly around here until Friday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower to middle 30s overnight tonight...lower 30s over the far northwestern counties, then all of East Texas is likely to drop to or just below freezing on Friday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight for Kaufman, Rains, Hunt, Hopkins, and Delta Counties. We are likely to see more Freeze Warnings in effect for Friday morning. We will update that when they are posted. This does not appear to be a pipe-bursting freeze on Friday morning, but Plants will need to be covered or brought in. Make sure your Pets are warm as well. Another weak front is expected early on Saturday morning, keeping the chilly air around through the weekend. Lows this weekend are likely to be above freezing. Our next front is expected on Tuesday with some scattered showers possible starting late on Monday and continuing through Wednesday. Temperatures should be well above freezing early next week.