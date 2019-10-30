East Texas Ag News: Preparation for summer pastures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s what you need to know about summer pastures.
This is according to county extension agents in Overton. This month and early next month, you’ll want to overseed with cool-season annual forages.
This does depend on your location. Agents say delaying planting may give you a chance to plant to soil moisture. But waiting too long can decrease your overall forage production and shorten the grazing period.
County extension agents say you’ll want to monitor moisture this winter. They also say you’ll want to be prepared to manage any winter forages planted, especially those overseeded into existing warm-season perennial sods.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.