Diboll looking for elusive district title

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - It has been almost a decade and a half since the Diboll Lumberjacks have won a district title. It has been 19 years since the team has gone a perfect 10-0 in the regular season. The No.5 Lumberjacks are hoping to end both of those droughts this year.
Diboll (8-0, 4-0) will travel to Franklin (6-1, 4-0) for the 11-3A DI District title game this Friday. Diboll has been impressive this year, beating a top 10 4A team in Jasper on 24-hours of prep notice and not giving up a point in 14 straight quarters of play. The last time a team scored on them was a touchdown by Crockett in the second quarter of their October 4 district opener. Franklin’s only loss came to Lorena in week 2. Last year, Diboll’s only regular season loss came to Franklin in a 34-20 loss.
“We have been tested pretty good,” Left Tackle Ricardo Harrison Jr. said. “We are ready for them with our back’s against the walls.”
The team is hoping the early season test against Jasper and Crockett will go along way in handling a talented Lions team.
“Jasper was a game about how we could hold up front and Crockett, with all their speed, that was a game on how we could hold up on the back end,” Diboll head coach Blake Morrison said. “This will be a total game; how we can do up front and the back end also.”
For the past several year’s Diboll has been in the title hunt but can never win the one district game that matters. They are also looking to go 10-0 for the regular season for the first time since 2000.
“It is a big game this week,” Morrison said. “Playing for the district championship does not come often so playing for the district championship and then moving to that last game with a chance to win before heading into the playoffs, you cannot ask for anything better.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.