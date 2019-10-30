Diboll looking for elusive district title

Diboll (8-0, 4-0) will travel to Franklin (6-1, 4-0) for the 11-3A DI District title game this Friday. Diboll has been impressive this year, beating a top 10 4A team in Jasper on 24-hours of prep notice and not giving up a point in 14 straight quarters of play. The last time a team scored on them was a touchdown by Crockett in the second quarter of their October 4 district opener. Franklin’s only loss came to Lorena in week 2. Last year, Diboll’s only regular season loss came to Franklin in a 34-20 loss.