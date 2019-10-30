Chocolate haystack creatures by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - Here's a fun and inexpensive project to make with or for kids, and it's all edible and yummy!
Chocolate haystack monsters
Ingredients
One 5 ounce can of chow mein noodles
8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips (1 1/3 cups)
edible candy googly eyes (from Michael’s, Hobby Lobby, etc.)
Edible glitter in green or orange
1 cup of vanilla icing
Method:
Place chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt in microwave for 30-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until chocolate is melted. Usually takes a minute to 90 seconds total.
In a larger bowl, pour the chow mein noodles. Pour the melted chocolate over them, and use a spatula to toss the noodles into the chocolate until they are completely coated.
Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup to scoop the noodles onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet, mounding the 1/4 cups into little haystacks. When all are scooped out, place the cookie sheet into the freezer for 7 to 10 minutes to harden.
When candy is hardened, take out of the freezer.
Put the vanilla icing into a ziplock sandwich bag, which will be your piping tool. Snip off a very tiny corner of the bag, and use the icing as "glue" to stick the candy eyes onto the haystack monsters. Changing the position of the eyes can make them look friendly or grumpy, etc.
Place the haystack monsters on a plate or platter, and sprinkle with edible glitter. Serve to your happy Halloween guests!
Enjoy!