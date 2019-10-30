Cass County man sentenced to 20 years in child porn case

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cass County man has been sentenced by a federal judge on child pornography charges.
Colton Ray Adams, 20, of Linden, was sentenced by District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to 240 months in prison on one count, and 120 month sentence on another count. The sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time. Adams will also be subject to electronic monitoring for 10 years as well as 20 years of supervised release, to run concurrently.
He was arrested in September 2018 following a grand jury indictment that alleged he created and distributed pornographic images of children. According to the indictment, Adams coerced two pubescent girls into posing in graphic positions for pictures and video. He then distributed one of the videos through a social media messaging application.
