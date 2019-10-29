Wild hogs damage grounds at Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crew from the City of Kilgore has been busy fixing damage caused by wild hogs rooting in a cemetery.
Over the weekend, feral hogs invaded the Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Highway 31.
On Tuesday, a crew was out using rakes and a backhoe to fix the damage.
This isn’t the first time hogs have rooted in the Kilgore Memorial Gardens.
The cemetery located outside of the city limits in Smith County has had to eradicate them before.
Kilgore city officials tell us they have talked to local ag extension agencies and plan on trapping the hogs. The trap should be in place within the next couple of days.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.