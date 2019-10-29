WATCH: City of Tyler announces plans to restore Mayfair performing arts venue, construct new conference facilities

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has plans to revitalize the Rose Garden Complex by restoring the historic Mayfair performing arts venue and constructing new conference facilities.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Martin Heines and former mayors Barbara Bass, Joey Seeber, and Keven Eltife announced the city’s plans to reconstruct the Harvey Hall conference facility and restore the Mayfair performing arts venue.
According to a press release from the city, the Rose Garden Complex hosts thousands of visitors and tourists every year. With this in mind, they have made the decision to invest in the redevelopment of the complex.
In the press release, the city reported the current conference facilities at Harvey Hall are “not adequate to service modern conference needs.” During a recent study, it was discovered that simply renovating Harvey Hall would not “provide the functionality that is needed." Therefore, the city made the decision to reconstruct new conference facilities that will support the modern needs of the Rose Garden Complex.
The City of Tyler is also planning to restore the historic Mayfair performing arts venue. The venue was built in 1927 and according to the press release, “hosted the likes of Elvis and Johnny Cash.”
Along with the plans to restore the Mayfair and reconstruct Harvey Hall, the City of Tyler also plans to improve the internal streets and parking lots of the Rose Garden Complex. Site enhancements and the construction of a new community park are also part of the city’s implementation plans.
During the Tyler City Council meeting on Nov. 12, a design team will be appointed. The city reported they plan to finish the design of phase one in 2020 and begin construction in 2021. They hope to have phase one completed in 2022.
According to the City of Tyler, funding for the plans will come from money set aside from the Hotel Occupancy Tax and the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.
