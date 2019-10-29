Tyler man leads DPS trooper on chase, hits another vehicle, bails out on foot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday at about 11:30 a.m., a Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a 2004 white Ford pickup traveling west on Highway 31 for a traffic violation in Smith County. The driver failed to yield to the trooper’s marked vehicle, which had both lights and siren activated, according to DPS.
The driver of the pickup, identified as Ulyses Perez, 18, of Tyler, fled from the trooper down multiple roads before traveling east on Garden Valley Road. The driver ran a stop sign at the intersection of Garden Valley Road and North Parkdale Road, then crashed into a 2014 red Ford Fusion.
Perez fled the scene of the crash and entered a wooded area. He was later located in the woods near Live Oak Street and was taken by ambulance to Christus Mother Frances Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford Fusion, 67-year-old, Donald Williams of Tyler, refused treatment at the scene.
DPS says Perez will be charged with evading arrest and failure to stop and render aid resulting in bodily injury. Additionally, he will be taken into custody on a Smith County felony warrant for resisting an officer.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.
