Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon expect patchy fog, cloudy skies, and the possibility for a few stray showers. Temperatures today will only warm to the mid to upper 60s. Overnight we will cool to the mid-50s. Tomorrow, northern counties will start the day with showers and isolated thundershowers, which should clear up in towards the start of the afternoon. Southern counties will begin to see more rain as the afternoon starts. We will see patchy clearing overnight and into the start of the day on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon the wet weather will have moved out but the cool temperatures will have moved in. Highs on Haloween will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s with overnight lows in the low 30s. Sunshine and clear skies return for Friday, the weekend, and start of next work week. Temperature for the weekend will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday will warm to the mid-60s.