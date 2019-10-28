East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A rather complicated weather pattern is likely to occur in East Texas over the next few days. First of all, a cold front will move into portions of the Western/Northern sections of East Texas tomorrow morning, then stall for just over 24 hours. High pressure will build over the Rocky Mountains and push toward the SE. As this occurs, the stationary front will then begin moving SE and push through East Texas late on Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, winds will have shifted out of the NW and increased to 15-25mph. Winds should settle down by late afternoon as this high moves overhead late Thursday/early on Friday morning. Rain chances are expected to be fairly small on Tuesday, waiting for the high to build in on Wednesday. Chances on Tuesday should be 20-30% for showers/thundershowers, then increase to near 80% on Wednesday. A 30% chance will linger early on Halloween, then drop out by the afternoon. MUCH COOLER air moves in by Friday morning with our First Frost likely and maybe even the first freeze for some. Another weak, reinforcement of cool air, will build in on Saturday morning as a cold front. A nice looking weekend ahead with very chilly mornings and cool/mild afternoons.