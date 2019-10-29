Lufkin hitting all the right strides as they enter the final push for a district crown

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers just need to pick up a win Friday night against Caney Creek and they will claim their second-straight district title in 8-5A DI.
The Pack won 52-7 last Friday against Magnolia West, a team many thought would be the last tough test for the Pack before the playoffs. Lufkin led the game at the half 35-0. Head Coach Todd Quick has stated the last three games, against College Station, Tomball and Magnolia West, are the most complete games Lufkin has played this year. Against Tomball Jordan Moore set a school record for most passing yards in a regulation game with 467. Against Magnolia West Caleb Berry rushed for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns.
“I felt like the biggest thing was that on defense we are flying around,” head coach Todd Quick said. “Offensively, two weeks ago we had a lot of passing yards and then this week we had a lot of rushing. So having the ability to do both in case someone takes one away is a big weapon.”
Lufkin will wrap up a district title with a win on the road at Moorehead Stadium in Conroe. They would also have home field advantage for the Bi-district round of the playoffs.
“It is big,” Coach Todd Quick said. “We like where we are at and the stadium. Our kids play hard at home and we always have good following in the stands. There is a standard of play that you try to get to. It doesn’t matter who you are playing. You still have that standard of play.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.