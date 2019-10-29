Longview woman charged with child abandonment after kids found walking along street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman is facing a charge of child abandonment.
Gillian Ann Frasier was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Gregg County.
The charge stems from an incident about 11 a.m. Monday when Longview 911 received a call about two young children walking along Fairview Drive.
The caller knew the children, ages 3 and 18 months, and took them home but there was no adult in the house, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police arrived and found the children with the caller, but their mother, Frasier was not there.
The children’s grandmother came to the house to watch the children. Around 1:30 the grandmother called police to tell them Frasier was home, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police arrived and found Frasier gathering items to leave. She was taken into custody and admitted leaving the children alone, the affidavit states. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Frasier was convicted of child abandonment in 2017.
