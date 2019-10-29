Hazmat crews responding to semi-truck crash on Hwy. 69 in Pollok area

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler crash on U.S. Highway 69, north of Lufkin in the Pollok area.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Farm to Market Road 843, near the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
According to the preliminary crash report from the Department of Public Safety, an 18-wheeler towing two trailers was traveling northbound on Highway 69 when the driver swerved to avoid a deer, causing the Saia semi-truck to overturn and spill an undetermined amount of diesel on the roadway.
State troopers said the driver, who was from Louisiana, was not injured.
A hazmat crew is working to clear the scene, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Both northbound lanes, the turn lane and the inside southbound lane are closed at this time.
Motorists should prepare for delays until the scene is cleared.
