Commissioners declare Smith County 'sanctuary county’ for gun rights
Smith County commissioners voted on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 to pass a resolution declaring Smith County as a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary County.' The motion was brought by Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips. (Blake Holland/KLTV Multimedia Journalist) (Source: Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 29, 2019 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:02 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County commissioner behind a resolution declaring Smith County a safe haven for gun rights said he’ll accept it if the resolution means he’ll be labeled a “monster.”

Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips made that comment during Tuesday morning’s Smith County Commissioners Court meeting. He read the resolution before the court along with a letter of support from Grassroots of America.

Commissioners passed the resolution, which declares the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.” Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton was the only one who voted against it.

Several residents addressed commissioners about the resolution.

Nancy Nichols was the first to take the podium, calling it a “frivolous waste of taxpayer money.”

Another woman told commissioners that while she supported the Second Amendment, "we need to have sensible laws.”

Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Bobby Garmon also took the podium in opposition, asking commissioners, “why create a situation when we don’t have one.”

Those in favor included a woman who said, “Gun control laws only empower criminals” and that the resolution is necessary for the “safety and security of the county.”

Craig Licciardi, with the Smith County Republican Party, also supports the the resolution because he believes the Second Amendment is under attack.

