Commissioners declare Smith County 'sanctuary county’ for gun rights

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County commissioner behind a resolution declaring Smith County a safe haven for gun rights said he’ll accept it if the resolution means he’ll be labeled a “monster.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips made that comment during Tuesday morning’s Smith County Commissioners Court meeting. He read the resolution before the court along with a letter of support from Grassroots of America.
Commissioners passed the resolution, which declares the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.” Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton was the only one who voted against it.
Several residents addressed commissioners about the resolution.
Nancy Nichols was the first to take the podium, calling it a “frivolous waste of taxpayer money.”
Another woman told commissioners that while she supported the Second Amendment, "we need to have sensible laws.”
Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Bobby Garmon also took the podium in opposition, asking commissioners, “why create a situation when we don’t have one.”
Those in favor included a woman who said, “Gun control laws only empower criminals” and that the resolution is necessary for the “safety and security of the county.”
Craig Licciardi, with the Smith County Republican Party, also supports the the resolution because he believes the Second Amendment is under attack.
