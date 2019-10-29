City of Whitehouse selects new police chief

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Whitehouse has selected a new police chief.
According to a press release, Tyler Police Department Lt. Paul Robeson has been selected as the newest Whitehouse Police Department Police Chief. He will begin as acting police chief on Dec. 2, 2019. Lt. Robeson has been with the Tyler Police Department for almost 18 years.
“The City of Whitehouse is looking forward to welcoming Chief Robeson to our community,” said Mayor Charles Parker. “We believe his leadership will bring insight to our police force that is needed to uphold the standards our department strives to hold: integrity, transparency and a renewed sense of engagement and commitment to our community.”
The press release said Robeson started his law enforcement career at the Tyler Police Department in May 2002, and currently holds a Master Peace Officer License. He has worked as a patrol officer, traffic officer and an investigator in major crimes and property crimes. He has also served a field training officer, advanced accident investigator, intermediate crime scene officer, TCOLE Instructor, and honor guard officer. In 2011, he promoted to sergeant, where he initially worked on patrol. While on patrol, he served as a police training supervisor and an honor guard sergeant. A few years later, he transferred to financial crimes and youth crimes as a sergeant. Then in 2016, he promoted to lieutenant. As a lieutenant, he supervised the community response unit, investigations, patrol and honor guard.
The release said Robeson also has extensive training and educational credentials. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree from Sam Houston State in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College and the City of Tyler Leadership Academy.
“We are proud of the dedication Lt. Robeson has given the City of Tyler and its residents,” said Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “He will be missed at Tyler PD, but we look forward to watching him serve our neighboring community of Whitehouse.”
The release said over the course of his tenure at the Tyler Police Department, Robeson has received many prestigious awards. He was selected as Rookie of the Year and Supervisor of the Year two times. He also received a life-saving award for saving a child’s life. He supervised two units that received Unit of the Year awards. He has been selected as supervisor of the month five times. He also has received other awards for his service, including volunteer awards.
“I look forward to leading the Whitehouse Police Department,” said Robeson. “My goal is to continue building a strong relationship between the police department and its community by bringing a refreshing, professional approach to the leadership of the department.”
