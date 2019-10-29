City of Whitehouse selects new police chief

The press release said Robeson started his law enforcement career at the Tyler Police Department in May 2002, and currently holds a Master Peace Officer License. He has worked as a patrol officer, traffic officer and an investigator in major crimes and property crimes. He has also served a field training officer, advanced accident investigator, intermediate crime scene officer, TCOLE Instructor, and honor guard officer. In 2011, he promoted to sergeant, where he initially worked on patrol. While on patrol, he served as a police training supervisor and an honor guard sergeant. A few years later, he transferred to financial crimes and youth crimes as a sergeant. Then in 2016, he promoted to lieutenant. As a lieutenant, he supervised the community response unit, investigations, patrol and honor guard.